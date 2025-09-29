In September 2019, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved JSW Steel’s ₹19,000 crore resolution plan, which was upheld by the appellate tribunal in February 2020, even as ED made provisional asset attachments under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As litigation dragged on, in May 2025, the Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power & Steel, citing non-compliance with IBC provisions and certain jurisdictional issues, highlighting the need to safeguard the integrity of the debt resolution process.