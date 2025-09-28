Mint Explainer | How JSW Steel won back Bhushan Power and why it matters
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 28 Sept 2025, 04:57 pm IST
Summary
The Supreme Court’s 26 September verdict restores JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel, reinforcing creditor authority, and strengthening India’s insolvency framework.
Just over three months after nearly losing control of its ₹19,700 crore bet on Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), JSW Steel is back in the saddle.
