Mint Primer | Can JSW ruling upset insolvency regime’s balance?
SummaryThe Supreme Court ruling invalidating JSW Steel’s ₹19,700 crore acquisition of BPSL is a major blow to its growth ambitions, especially its 2030 target of achieving 50mt of steel capacity.
The Supreme Court ruling quashing Bhushan Power & Steel’s (BPSL) resolution plan has upended JSW Steel’s ₹19,000 crore acquisition. Mint explains the recovery options—from a Supreme Court review to potential government intervention.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more