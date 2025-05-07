Can this problem spill over to other sectors?

With the SC annulling JSW Steel’s acquisition, banks must return ₹19,350 crore under the March 2020 CoC undertaking. JSW had paid this to settle ₹47,204.51 crore owed to BPSL’s financial creditors. Major public lenders like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank, along with private lenders like Axis Bank and Karur Vysya Bank, are affected. With BPSL now heading for liquidation, lenders are likely to recover far less than under the resolution plan. This affects earnings, especially amid pressure on PSU banks’ margins and could worsen with Reserve Bank of India’s expected rate cuts in FY26.