JSW Steel crude steel production up 15% YoY in January
JSW Steel’s production of its flat-rolled products increased by 14% to 14.24 lakh tonne, and output of long-rolled products registered a growth of 14% to 4.25 lakh tonne
New Delhi: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Monday reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tone in January.
