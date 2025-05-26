JSW Steel eyes a resurgence in overseas operations, lower costs in India in FY26
SummaryWhile relatively small in scale compared to its sprawling domestic steelmaking empire, the cash hemorrhage at the company's overseas units in the US and Italy had been eating into its consolidated margins.
Mumbai: JSW Steel is eyeing a resurgence in its overseas operations in FY26, as capacity expansion, better realizations and the imposition of import tariffs aids its US subsidiaries while higher volumes and a better product mix lift the prospects of its Italian unit, a top company official said.