JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported an 179% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹2,338 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹838 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 36% from ₹3,664 crore in Q4FY23. JSW Steel shares opened at ₹795.05 apiece on BSE . The stock touched a new 52-week high on Friday's session.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 10.8% on year to ₹42,213 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹38,086 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to ₹42,544 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹38,275 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported operational EBITDA of ₹7,046 crores with an EBITDA margin of 16.7%. Lower sales volumes, higher iron ore costs, somewhat offset by marginally higher realisations due to higher export prices, and higher EBITDA from the foreign operations were the causes of the QoQ decline in EBITDA, the company said in an exchange filing.

Additionally, according to the company, its consolidated Net Gearing (Net Debt to Equity) was 0.96x at the end of the quarter (as opposed to 0.89x at the end of Q4 FY23) and its Net Debt to EBITDA was 3.14x. In the quarter, higher working capital was the primary factor in the Net Debt rising to ₹66,797 crores.

According to the company's filing, the consolidated crude steel production for the quarter (Q1FY24) was 6.43 million tonnes, up 11% year over year and down 2% sequentially.

The average capacity utilisation for the first quarter of FY24 was 92%, down from 96% in the fourth quarter of FY23, as a result of the company having implemented a few scheduled shutdowns at its Indian facilities during the quarter.

Steel sales for the quarter totaled 5.71 million tonnes, up 27% year over year and down 13% quarter over quarter due to channel de-stocking. Exports were also hampered by delayed loading as a result of the cyclone that hit India's western coast towards the end of the quarter.

During Q1 FY24, the company spent ₹4,094 crores on capital expenditures (capex), compared to the ₹18,800 crores that were projected for the entire fiscal year.

"The 5 MTPA brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is progressing well, with civil works underway at the site.The construction activities of all packages are currently underway and equipment erection has commenced. The project is expected to be completed by end of FY24.

JSW Steel Coated Products Limited has commissioned the colour coated steel line of 0.25 MTPA at Rajpura in May.The colour coated steel line of 0.12 MTPA in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be completed in Q4 FY24.

The Phase-II expansion (from 3.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA) at BPSL is progressing well and key equipment have been received at site for Wire Rod Mill-2, SMS-2, Lime Calcination Plant-6. Civil, Structural & Equipment erection work is in progress and is expected to be completed by the end of FY24," the company explained in its filing.

Swayam Saurabh has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Designate, with the board's approval. According to the company's exchange filing, Swayam will eventually take over as chief financial officer.

At 12:47 IST, JSW Steel share price was trading nearly 1% higher at ₹807.05 apiece on BSE. JSW Steel shares touched an intraday high at ₹823.35 and low at ₹792.25.

“Prices have seen strong traction today but some cool off is seen from higher levels, Overall the prices are in uptrend with possibility of extension of this move towards 850 in near term. Strong support is seen around 774," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

ANGEL ONE More Information

JSW STEEL More Information