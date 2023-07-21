JSW Steel Q1 Results: Net profit soars 179% on year to ₹ ₹2,338 crore3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
JSW Steel's consolidated net profit for Q1FY24 rose 179% YoY to ₹2,338 crore, compared to ₹838 crore in the year-ago period. Shares ended at ₹795.05.
JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported an 179% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹2,338 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹838 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 36% from ₹3,664 crore in Q4FY23. JSW Steel shares opened at ₹795.05 apiece on BSE. The stock touched a new 52-week high on Friday's session.
