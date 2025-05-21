Bhushan Steel assets: ED back in play with Supreme Court scrapping JSW Steel’s resolution plan
SummaryWhile the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can resume proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the fate of the attached assets of Bhushan Steel is uncertain
New Delhi: With the Supreme Court scrapping JSW Steel's resolution plan for Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), the Enforcement Directorate may find itself back in a position to reattach the stressed company's assets worth over ₹4,000 crore.
