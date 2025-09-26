Subscribe

Fire at JSW Steel plant in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty

A fire broke out at a plant of the JSW Steel company in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Thursday mor

PTI
Updated26 Sep 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Advertisement
The blaze erupted at 5 am in the hydraulic oil system at PLTCM (Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill) plant of JSW Steel company located in Boisar industrial area, he said.
The blaze erupted at 5 am in the hydraulic oil system at PLTCM (Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill) plant of JSW Steel company located in Boisar industrial area, he said.(REUTERS)

A fire broke out at a plant of the JSW Steel company in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Thursday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

No casualty was reported, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The blaze erupted at 5 am in the hydraulic oil system at PLTCM (Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill) plant of JSW Steel company located in Boisar industrial area, he said.

The plant emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the Boisar Industrial Estate fire brigade was pressed into service.

The blaze was completely extinguished at 7.45 am, Kadam said, adding there was no casualty.

The plant management and local police were assessing the extent of property damage, while technical teams were conducting inspections to determine the exact cause of the fire, he said.

The JSW Steel facility in Boisar is one of the largest industrial units in the region.

Advertisement
 
 
JSW SteelMaharashtra
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesFire at JSW Steel plant in Maharashtra's Palghar; no casualty
Read Next Story