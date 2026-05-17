JSW Steel’s JVs put it on track to be among top global steelmakers outside China

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
5 min read17 May 2026, 09:05 PM IST
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Jayant Acharya, the chief executive officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel.
Summary
Including planned capacity expansions at BPSL, the tie-ups with Japan's JFE Steel and Korea's POSCO would add about 16 mtpa capacity by 2032, setting it on course to reach 80 mtpa capacity by 2032, according to Jayant Acharya, the chief executive officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel.

Mumbai: Two strategic joint ventures have set the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on course to becoming one of the world's biggest steel companies outside of China.

The first joint venture is with Japan's JFE Steel through a recent 50% stake sale in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), a company it acquired through the bankruptcy court five years ago.

Add to that another equal joint venture with South Korea's POSCO to set up a new 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity steel plant in Odisha.

Including planned capacity expansions at BPSL, the two partnerships would add about 16 mtpa capacity by 2032, setting it on course to reach 80 mtpa capacity by 2032, according to Jayant Acharya, the chief executive officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel.

Also Read | JSW Steel raises capacity target to 80 mtpa amid strong FY26 results

The company’s consolidated steelmaking capacity stood at just under 38 million tonnes per annum at the end of FY26, including BPSL.

These capacity additions would make JSW Steel a strong contender to be the world's largest steelmaker outside China by 2032.

At present, ArcelorMittal is the world’s largest steel company outside China, with a capacity of 65 million tonnes per annum, according to 2024 manufacturing capacity data from the Belgium-based World Steel, the latest figures published by the international trade body.

The BPSL stake sale to JFE Steel brought JSW Steel about 37,250 crore, which sharply deleveraged its balance sheet, and gave the company the financial muscle to fund expansion. The Mumbai-headquartered steelmaker pared about 30,000 crore of debt in FY26, mostly in foreign borrowings. The company’s net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio dropped to 1.81 at the end of March from 3.34 a year prior.

“We are now much stronger. We have been able to deleverage and that creates a foundation for the next stage of growth,” Acharya told Mint in an hour-long interview at JSW Group’s headquarters near Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday.

This helped the company raise its own expansion plans from just over 50 mtpa by FY30 to 62 mtpa by FY32, Acharya said. This expansion would largely be funded with internal accruals, he said. It has a 1.5 mtpa overseas capacity.

“Outside China, we'll probably be in the top two or three, unless somebody else expands too beyond this, which I don't see happening,” Acharya said.

“But our expansion is not driven by the aim to become the largest steel producer in the world, it incidentally is adding up to 78-80 million tonnes,” he added.

Also Read | How long will the steel price rally last?

The plan to sell stake in BPSL was first conceived about a year and a half ago, Acharya said, primarily to pare debt. The asset was chosen as it was housed in a separate subsidiary, making it easier to ring-fence it and sell a partial stake, he said.

“There is value in creating a double engine growth in India, the thought came basically from there. The basic thing is that when we want to expand in India and we want to grow faster than what we can normally do alone, the second engine is important. So, getting a second engine for us, JFE is a natural partner,” the chief executive said.

Betting on India’s growth

JSW Steel is betting on India’s manufacturing growth as steel is an essential raw material. The company has pencilled in a sharp growth in India’s steel consumption from 164 million tonnes last year to about 260 million tonnes by 2032, according to Acharya.

He brushed aside short-term demand concerns stemming from the Iran war, which has unsettled governments worldwide.

“Over the last six years we have had so many challenges: Covid, Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Palestine war, now Iran war. Steel demand moved up from 100 million to 164 million tonnes in India through all these crises. So, we are not focusing right now on the short term,” he said.

As it prioritises India, the company has also capped new investments in its international operations, focusing on improving profitability rather than expanding capacities overseas.

JSW Steel has two facilities in the US and one in Italy.

“We are not investing anything additionally now… whatever investments we had planned for Ohio and Baytown (in the US) are getting completed… these are very incremental, low-cost investments,” Acharya said, indicating a shift towards sweating existing assets.

As the steelmaker expands to 80 million tonnes capacity, it also wants to meet half its raw material requirements of iron ore and coking coal through captive mines, to hedge itself against cost spikes.

The company maintained its stance of avoiding iron ore mines auctions with 100% bid premiums but “if there is something where logistics drives a decision, we can take a call,” Acharya said. The company recently won a mine with a bid premium of 118% in Goa. However, Acharya explained that the mine was closer to Dolvi and Vijaynagar, therefore logistics costs would be less compared to bringing ore from Orissa to these locations.

A bid premium is the extra price a company offers over the base price set by the government in an auction.

Also Read | JSW Steel sharpens expansion plan, lifts capacity target to 56 mtpa by FY31

On the coking coal front, the company has increased its stake in Illawarra Metallurgical Coal in Australia, and Mozambique's Minas de Revuboe coking coal mine in phases, and along with domestic linkages, it expects to meet its 50% requirement.

JSW Steel ended the 2026 fiscal with a 10% rise in revenue from operations to 1,85,470 crore. The company reported consolidated net profit of 22,316 crore for the fiscal year, a nearly six-fold jump from 3,504 crore in FY25, and beating the 8,994.22-crore projection of 35 analysts polled by Bloomberg. However, the reported profit includes a one-time gain of 18,051 crore related to stake sale in Bhushan Power and Steel assets.

About the Authors

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

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