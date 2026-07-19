JSW Steel sees West Asia reconstruction opportunity, warns of steel import diversion

JSW Steel Ltd expects reconstruction across West Asia after the ongoing war to create fresh steel demand, even as it warned that surplus exports from China, Japan and Russia could increasingly be diverted to India, posing a threat to domestic producers.
“Geopolitically, since there are challenges in the Middle East, China, Japan and Russia all have a footing there. The diversion of Middle East cargoes to Indian shores is an area of threat we need to watch,” Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel, told Mint in an interview.
“Some cargoes have come in, and we are also seeing that China, Japan and Russia—imports from all three countries have gone up substantially. We need to watch this space, and our idea is to see that unfair trade does not happen and the surge is contained,” he said.