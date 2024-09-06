JSW Steel share are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.9%

At 06 Sep 11:15 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹916.55, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81267.37, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹929.9 and a low of ₹911.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|938.66
|10
|939.93
|20
|922.01
|50
|920.71
|100
|904.48
|300
|862.25
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹938.18, ₹951.77, & ₹958.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹917.38, ₹910.17, & ₹896.58.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was -11.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29%
The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in june quarter.
JSW Steel share price down -0.91% today to trade at ₹916.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.9% & -1.14% each respectively.