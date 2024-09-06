Hello User
Business News/ Companies / JSW Steel share are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.9%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 926.4 and closed at 916.55. The stock reached a high of 929.9 and a low of 911.55 during the day.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:15 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 916.55, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81267.37, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 929.9 and a low of 911.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5938.66
10939.93
20922.01
50920.71
100904.48
300862.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 938.18, 951.77, & 958.98, whereas it has key support levels at 917.38, 910.17, & 896.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was -11.39% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.32% with a target price of 913.60714286.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in june quarter.

JSW Steel share price down -0.91% today to trade at 916.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are falling today, but its peers Jindal Stainless are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.9% & -1.14% each respectively.

