JSW Steel share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at 932.25 and closed at 937.50. The stock reached a high of 944.70 and a low of 932.25 during the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price 937.5, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82297.55, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 944.7 and a low of 932.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5940.81
10938.31
20918.54
50920.77
100903.91
300861.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 940.77, 949.08, & 963.47, whereas it has key support levels at 918.07, 903.68, & 895.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 27.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.08 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.55% with a target price of 913.60714286.

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in june quarter.

JSW Steel share price up 0.48% today to trade at 937.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.07% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
