JSW Steel share are up by 0.48%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹ 932.25 and closed at ₹ 937.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 944.70 and a low of ₹ 932.25 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:17 today, Jsw Steel shares are trading at price ₹937.5, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82297.55, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹944.7 and a low of ₹932.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 940.81 10 938.31 20 918.54 50 920.77 100 903.91 300 861.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹940.77, ₹949.08, & ₹963.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹918.07, ₹903.68, & ₹895.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for JSW Steel was 27.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.29% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.08 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.55% with a target price of ₹913.60714286. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 44.81% promoter holding, 6.86% MF holding, & 10.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.59% in march to 6.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.05% in march to 10.51% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}