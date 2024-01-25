JSW Steel to raise ₹2,000 cr to repay loans; Q3 profit up nearly 400%
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.17% boosted by the government’s thrust on infrastructure spending. But consolidated capital expenditure for FY24 will be lower than planned, the company said
NEW DELHI : JSW Steel Ltd reported a fivefold jump in profit for the December quarter, surging ahead of analysts’ expectations, while its board approved raising ₹2,000 crore to repay loans and for capital expenses.
