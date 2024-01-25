Hello User
Business News/ Companies / JSW Steel to raise 2,000 cr to repay loans; Q3 profit up nearly 400%

JSW Steel to raise 2,000 cr to repay loans; Q3 profit up nearly 400%

Naman Suri

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 7.17% boosted by the government’s thrust on infrastructure spending. But consolidated capital expenditure for FY24 will be lower than planned, the company said

JSW Steel’s net profit increased fivefold in the FY24 December quarter. (Reuters)

NEW DELHI :JSW Steel Ltd reported a fivefold jump in profit for the December quarter, surging ahead of analysts’ expectations, while its board approved raising 2,000 crore to repay loans and for capital expenses.

The Sajjan Jindal-led company’s net profit for the third quarter increased to 2,415 crore from 490 crore in the same year-earlier period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 7.17% year-on-year to 41,490 crore, as the government’s thrust on infrastructure spending boosted domestic demand for the alloy.

Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 2,170 crore for the December quarter, as per a Bloomberg survey.

The JSW Steel board also approved a plan to raise 2,000 crore by way of private placement or public issue of non-convertible debentures to service short-term maturity loans and for other capital expenditure requirements, the company said in a statement.

“The board has approved the raising of long-term funds subject to applicable regulatory approvals and market conditions, through issuance of secured/un-secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures not exceeding 2,000 crores…," JSW Steel said.

The company’s consolidated Ebitda, however, dropped sequentially during the third quarter to 7,180 crore, with Ebitda margin at 17.1%. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, is a key metric of operational efficiency.

“Ebitda reduced by 9% QoQ driven by lower sales volumes and higher iron ore and coking coal costs. This was partially offset by higher Ebitda from the overseas operations," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated spending on capital expenditure in India during the third quarter was 5,253 crore, the company said, adding that it expects consolidated capex for FY24 to be 18,000 crore, down from 20,000 crore planned earlier.

