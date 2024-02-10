JSW to invest ₹40,000 cr to set up EV facilities in Odisha
The company plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in Cuttack for the electric vehicle and its battery manufacturing complex, while ₹15,000 crore will be invested in the EV components manufacturing complex in Pradip.
The JSW group, on Saturday, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up an integrated electric vehicles (EV) and EV battery manufacturing project at Cuttack and Paradip via a ₹40,000 crore investment.
