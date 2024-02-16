JSW to invest ₹65,000 cr for greenfield steel, cement plants in Odisha
The company in an exchange filing disclosed that the complex will include a 13.2 million tonnes per annum capacity steel plant, a captive power plant, captive jetties with cargo-handling capacity, a cement manufacturing unit, and a modern township.
JSW Steel, part of the $23 billion JSW Group, on Friday, announced that the company has laid the foundation stone for its ₹65,000 crore greenfield integrated steel manufacturing complex at Paradip in Odisha.
