JSW to invest ₹65,000 cr for greenfield steel, cement plants in Odisha

JSW Steel , part of the $23 billion JSW Group, on Friday, announced that the company has laid the foundation stone for its ₹65,000 crore greenfield integrated steel manufacturing complex at Paradip in Odisha.

The company in an exchange filing disclosed that the complex will include a 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity steel plant, a captive power plant, captive jetties with cargo-handling capacity, a cement manufacturing unit, and a modern township.

“JSW Steel & JSW Group entities have envisaged an investment of approximately ₹65,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals, to establish this integrated complex in a phased manner. The ground-breaking ceremony hosted more than 30,000 people from neighbouring villages, people’s representatives, technocrats and industry experts," the company added.

The foundation stone for the facility by the group along with its top dignitaries was laid by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The integrated greenfield complex will be set up at Dhinkia Nuagaon and Gadakujanga under Erasama Tehsil, Jagatsinghpur district with the Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha (IDCO) handing over 2,958 acres of land to JSW, the company added.

The Sajjan Jindal-led group plans to utilize 30% of the land handed over by IDCO for the preservation of forest and water bodies.

The company also expects the project to drive economic growth in the region with significant employment potential. “The integrated green steel project by JSW Steel is expected to drive economic growth in the region by fostering a robust ancillary and downstream ecosystem with employment potential of approx. 30,000 direct and indirect jobs," the company added.

“The integrated complex has been envisaged as a one-of-its-kind world-class green technology steel manufacturing facility. It will adopt a circular economy practice and will be an exemplary model across the globe for its cleanliness, greenery, and best-in-class technologies."

Earlier JSW had announced plans to set up a ₹5,500 crore, grain-oriented electrical steel manufacturing facility through a joint venture with Japanese steel manufacturer, JFE Steel Corporation. The group had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha government for an electric vehicle and a battery manufacturing unit in Cuttack and Paradip. The company will invest ₹40,000 crore for the mega manufacturing plants, it had said.

JSW STEEL More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!