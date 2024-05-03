Made-in-India parts to fuel JSW-MG Motor alliance's India drive

“There are a clutch of critical components in an EV, including a connector, an on-board charger, motor, inverter, transmission, diffuser, etc. Companies in China are using 3 units-in-one or 5 units-in-one combos, going up to 7-in-one combos. By doing this, you make the e-drive compact, very productive, and efficient. China is becoming the leader in this technology," this person said, indicating that the JSW-MG Motor JV was looking to have similar technology manufactured in India.