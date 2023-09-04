JSW-MG Motor deal likely in two months2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The deal, which is likely to value MG Motor India at $1.2-1.5 billion, involves the initial purchase of a minority stake by JSW Group, with a firm plan to secure a majority stake in the automaker over time
NEW DELHI : JSW Group may announce the purchase of a stake in MG Motor India as early as two months if the negotiations progress successfully, and the first JSW electric car could roll out from a factory as early as next year, two people familiar with the development said.