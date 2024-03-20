JSW-MG Motor JV to introduce ‘new energy’ vehicles every three to four months
The joint venture will look to introduce plug-in hybrids that have batteries with a range of 150 km to expand India's ‘new energy’ vehicle market till EV charging infrastructure fully develops in the country
NEW DELHI : A new automobile joint venture of the JSW Group and MG Motor India will introduce a 'new energy' vehicle every three to four months beginning September, a top executive said, rolling out top-end "cars that India has not seen".