Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 8.9%, bottomline surges 0.8%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 8.9% year-on-year, while net profits have surged 0.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.2%, while profits were down 10.8%.

The analysis covered 993 BSE-listed companies (including 173 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for weekly updates as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.