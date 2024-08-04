Q1 results so far: Total revenue up 8.9%, bottomline surges 0.8%
The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their June-quarter financial results so far has risen 8.9% year-on-year, while net profits have surged 0.8%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.2%, while profits were down 10.8%.