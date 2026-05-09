Rail engineering firm Jupiter Wagons Ltd is preparing a major global expansion through exports of battery energy storage systems (BESS), wheelsets and freight wagons, while also entering passenger coach and metro train manufacturing through a partnership with a global rail company.
Jupiter Wagons eyes global expansion with BESS, wagon exports
SummaryJupiter Wagons aims to double revenues by 2028-29, also tapping into new mobility solutions and international partnerships.
Rail engineering firm Jupiter Wagons Ltd is preparing a major global expansion through exports of battery energy storage systems (BESS), wheelsets and freight wagons, while also entering passenger coach and metro train manufacturing through a partnership with a global rail company.
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