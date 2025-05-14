K Balakrishnan’s Kriscore Capital raises ₹50 crore in commitments for new micro-VC fund, targets early-stage startups
SummaryThe fund has already made its first investment in a medical tourism startup and will invest at the pre-seed and seed stages of startups focused on digital consumers, China+1 supply chain opportunities, global export of India’s premium market, GenAI-powered services, and net zero emissions by 2070
Kriscore Capital, the micro-venture capital fund started by former Lazard India chairman K Balakrishnan, has raised ₹50 crore in commitments from prominent family offices and high net worth individuals, the founder said.
