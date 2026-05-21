K Hospitality launches investment arm with ₹200 cr corpus to back consumer companies

K Hospitality Corp, which operates restaurant brands such as Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, has launched Kliff Ventures — a strategic investment platform with a corpus of ₹200 crore to invest in early-stage consumer retail brands, a top executive at the company said.
“Over the last five decades, we have seen the evolution of consumers, their eating habits and the multiple shifts that have taken place. The timing of this fund is closely linked to how the market has evolved and the enormous opportunity that the consumer sector in India presents,” said executive director Karan Kapur in an interview with Mint.
The fund, which aims to selectively deploy capital across 5-6 investments, will focus on partnering with and scaling companies in food & beverage, retail, consumer services and allied sectors. It seeks to bridge a gap in India’s consumer ecosystem by combining long-term patient capital with operating expertise to help emerging brands scale sustainably.