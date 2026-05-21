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K Hospitality launches investment arm with ₹200 cr corpus to back consumer companies

Priyamvada C
3 min read21 May 2026, 11:00 AM IST
The fund aims to bridge gaps in India's consumer ecosystem, focusing on food, beverage, and retail sectors while providing operational support to emerging brands.
The fund aims to bridge gaps in India's consumer ecosystem, focusing on food, beverage, and retail sectors while providing operational support to emerging brands.(Pixabay)
Summary

K Hospitality Corp has launched Kliff Ventures with a 200 crore corpus to invest in early-stage consumer and retail brands across food, lifestyle and allied sectors.

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MUMBAI : K Hospitality Corp, which operates restaurant brands such as Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, has launched Kliff Ventures — a strategic investment platform with a corpus of 200 crore to invest in early-stage consumer retail brands, a top executive at the company said.

MUMBAI : K Hospitality Corp, which operates restaurant brands such as Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, has launched Kliff Ventures — a strategic investment platform with a corpus of 200 crore to invest in early-stage consumer retail brands, a top executive at the company said.

“Over the last five decades, we have seen the evolution of consumers, their eating habits and the multiple shifts that have taken place. The timing of this fund is closely linked to how the market has evolved and the enormous opportunity that the consumer sector in India presents,” said executive director Karan Kapur in an interview with Mint.

“Over the last five decades, we have seen the evolution of consumers, their eating habits and the multiple shifts that have taken place. The timing of this fund is closely linked to how the market has evolved and the enormous opportunity that the consumer sector in India presents,” said executive director Karan Kapur in an interview with Mint.

The fund, which aims to selectively deploy capital across 5-6 investments, will focus on partnering with and scaling companies in food & beverage, retail, consumer services and allied sectors. It seeks to bridge a gap in India’s consumer ecosystem by combining long-term patient capital with operating expertise to help emerging brands scale sustainably.

Kapur said part of the fund has been financed through K Hospitality’s internal accruals, while the remainder came from offer-for-sale (OFS) proceeds linked to subsidiary Travel Food Services’ (TFS) initial public offering last year.

TFS, which specializes in bringing international brands to airports, is a joint venture between K Hospitality and London-based SSP Group. The company was listed in India last year through an OFS-only initial public offering, in which the Kapur Family Trust sold part of its stake.

India’s food services market, valued at about $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 10-11% over the next five years, according to Redseer. Growth is being driven by online food delivery and rising demand for organized dine-in formats.

Also Read | Bain Capital closes sixth Asia fund with $10.5 billion corpus

Operator model

The venture arm comes at a time when India’s consumer economy is being driven by premiumization, rising discretionary spending, digital-first consumption and the emergence of new-age brands.

Through an operator-led approach, Kliff Ventures plans to support founders with strategic guidance, execution capabilities, sourcing, talent access and long-term partnerships.

“The journey of growing a brand beyond a particular scale can be operationally complex. Beyond capital, we want to help founders with setting up systems, looking at sourcing & talent, institutionalizing processes, innovation and establishing brand identity,” Kapur said.

The company will also scout for opportunities in sectors such as lifestyle and wellness, focusing on differentiated positioning and scalable unit economics.

“We will also closely evaluate the target addressable market in which a company operates and how that is expected to grow before making an investment," he added.

Growth engine

Founded in 1972, K Hospitality Corp operates across more than 600 locations with over 10,000 employees. The group reported revenue of around 3,500 crore last year and is profitable at the group level, though it did not disclose exact figures.

Its portfolio spans restaurants, bars, travel retail, banqueting, catering, international QSR partnerships, cafés, food courts and corporate food services.

Brands include Nando's India, Wagamama, JOSHH and Blue Sea Banquets & Catering.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Deal momentum

The sector has also seen rising investor interest and consolidation. Mint has previously reported on fundraising activity involving Truffles Hospitality, Trimex Foods, Nandhana Palace, Theobroma, Burma Burma and Burger Singh.

Other recent developments include Sapphire Foods India’ proposed merger with Devyani International in an almost billion-dollar transaction. Devyani has also announced plans to acquire Biryani by Kilo, while Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December.

Also Read | Bikaji promoter’s family office buys 35% stake in Bengaluru’s The Filter Coffee

Mint has also reported on Subway India’s plans to tap public markets and Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee raising capital from the family office of Bikaji’s promoter earlier this month.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesK Hospitality launches investment arm with ₹200 cr corpus to back consumer companies

K Hospitality launches investment arm with ₹200 cr corpus to back consumer companies

Priyamvada C
3 min read21 May 2026, 11:00 AM IST
The fund aims to bridge gaps in India's consumer ecosystem, focusing on food, beverage, and retail sectors while providing operational support to emerging brands.
The fund aims to bridge gaps in India's consumer ecosystem, focusing on food, beverage, and retail sectors while providing operational support to emerging brands.(Pixabay)
Summary

K Hospitality Corp has launched Kliff Ventures with a 200 crore corpus to invest in early-stage consumer and retail brands across food, lifestyle and allied sectors.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : K Hospitality Corp, which operates restaurant brands such as Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, has launched Kliff Ventures — a strategic investment platform with a corpus of 200 crore to invest in early-stage consumer retail brands, a top executive at the company said.

MUMBAI : K Hospitality Corp, which operates restaurant brands such as Copper Chimney and Bombay Brasserie, has launched Kliff Ventures — a strategic investment platform with a corpus of 200 crore to invest in early-stage consumer retail brands, a top executive at the company said.

“Over the last five decades, we have seen the evolution of consumers, their eating habits and the multiple shifts that have taken place. The timing of this fund is closely linked to how the market has evolved and the enormous opportunity that the consumer sector in India presents,” said executive director Karan Kapur in an interview with Mint.

“Over the last five decades, we have seen the evolution of consumers, their eating habits and the multiple shifts that have taken place. The timing of this fund is closely linked to how the market has evolved and the enormous opportunity that the consumer sector in India presents,” said executive director Karan Kapur in an interview with Mint.

The fund, which aims to selectively deploy capital across 5-6 investments, will focus on partnering with and scaling companies in food & beverage, retail, consumer services and allied sectors. It seeks to bridge a gap in India’s consumer ecosystem by combining long-term patient capital with operating expertise to help emerging brands scale sustainably.

Kapur said part of the fund has been financed through K Hospitality’s internal accruals, while the remainder came from offer-for-sale (OFS) proceeds linked to subsidiary Travel Food Services’ (TFS) initial public offering last year.

TFS, which specializes in bringing international brands to airports, is a joint venture between K Hospitality and London-based SSP Group. The company was listed in India last year through an OFS-only initial public offering, in which the Kapur Family Trust sold part of its stake.

India’s food services market, valued at about $80 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 10-11% over the next five years, according to Redseer. Growth is being driven by online food delivery and rising demand for organized dine-in formats.

Also Read | Bain Capital closes sixth Asia fund with $10.5 billion corpus

Operator model

The venture arm comes at a time when India’s consumer economy is being driven by premiumization, rising discretionary spending, digital-first consumption and the emergence of new-age brands.

Through an operator-led approach, Kliff Ventures plans to support founders with strategic guidance, execution capabilities, sourcing, talent access and long-term partnerships.

“The journey of growing a brand beyond a particular scale can be operationally complex. Beyond capital, we want to help founders with setting up systems, looking at sourcing & talent, institutionalizing processes, innovation and establishing brand identity,” Kapur said.

The company will also scout for opportunities in sectors such as lifestyle and wellness, focusing on differentiated positioning and scalable unit economics.

“We will also closely evaluate the target addressable market in which a company operates and how that is expected to grow before making an investment," he added.

Growth engine

Founded in 1972, K Hospitality Corp operates across more than 600 locations with over 10,000 employees. The group reported revenue of around 3,500 crore last year and is profitable at the group level, though it did not disclose exact figures.

Its portfolio spans restaurants, bars, travel retail, banqueting, catering, international QSR partnerships, cafés, food courts and corporate food services.

Brands include Nando's India, Wagamama, JOSHH and Blue Sea Banquets & Catering.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

Deal momentum

The sector has also seen rising investor interest and consolidation. Mint has previously reported on fundraising activity involving Truffles Hospitality, Trimex Foods, Nandhana Palace, Theobroma, Burma Burma and Burger Singh.

Other recent developments include Sapphire Foods India’ proposed merger with Devyani International in an almost billion-dollar transaction. Devyani has also announced plans to acquire Biryani by Kilo, while Wow! Momo raised capital from Singularity in December.

Also Read | Bikaji promoter’s family office buys 35% stake in Bengaluru’s The Filter Coffee

Mint has also reported on Subway India’s plans to tap public markets and Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee raising capital from the family office of Bikaji’s promoter earlier this month.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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