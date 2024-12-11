Companies
K12 Techno bags $40 mn from Kenro Capital at ₹5,000 crore valuation
SummaryExisting investors Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Sofina will sell part stakes through this transaction, according to a person in the know.
Bengaluru-based K12 Techno Services has secured $40 million ( ₹340 crore) from venture capital firm Kenro Capital, according to a statement from the education and technology services provider on Wednesday.
