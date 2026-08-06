From weddings to everyday wear, Kalyan widens its jewellery play

Kalyan Jewellers is sharpening its multi-brand strategy to tap India's evolving jewellery market, betting that consumers are buying more frequently, seeking region-specific designs, and shopping by budget rather than weight, even as elevated gold prices continue to reshape purchasing patterns.
The company is positioning its three brands to cater to distinct consumer segments rather than relying on a single retail format. While Kalyan Jewellers continues to focus on wedding and aspirational pieces, Candere is being built around lightweight, gifting and everyday collections, and its newly launched Akshaya Thanga Maaligai (ATM) brand is aimed exclusively at customers seeking traditional regional designs.