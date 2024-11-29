Kalyani family dispute: Gaurishankar files documents to show HUF exists, belying brother's exclusive claims over assets
SummaryGaurishankar Kalyani has challenged brother Baba Kalyani's claims of individual ownership by trying to show the existence of the Kalyani Hindu Undivided Family. This could impact how the family's multi-billion-dollar wealth is distributed.
In a fresh turn of events in the Kalyani family dispute, Gaurishankar Kalyani has submitted documents in a Pune court to back his claim that a Kalyani Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) exists – contrary to elder brother Baba Kalyani's claims – a move that may imply that all members of the Kalyani family are entitled to a share of the billionaire family's assets.