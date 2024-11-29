No individual effort

In the affidavit, Baba Kalyani stated that there was no Kalyani family HUF and that property acquired by his grandfather, Annappa N. Kalyani (ANK), was not part of any HUF. Baba Kalyani further claimed that ANK was never the Karta of an HUF, and there was no HUF during his lifetime. The Karta of an HUF is usually the eldest male member of the family who manages the family’s earnings and expenses, including joint family properties.