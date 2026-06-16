Lighthouse, Multiples, Motilal PE eye minority stake in safety gear maker Karam

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read16 Jun 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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Karam competes with regional players such as Mallcom and Udyogi, as well as multinational giants including 3M, Ansell and DuPont, according to industry reports.(Pexel)
Summary
Karam is in talks to raise $70-100 million from private equity investors at a valuation of up to $600 million, as interest grows in profitable manufacturing businesses.

A clutch of private equity funds, including Lighthouse Funds, Multiples and Motilal Oswal Alternates, are evaluating a minority stake worth $70-100 million in industrial safety gear maker Karam, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The company has been in the market for some time and EY is advising Karam on the fundraising process, the people said. “The transaction is still undergoing due diligence, and no final decision has been made,” one of the people cited above said.

“The company is seeking an overall valuation of $600 million on the higher end, and this may evolve or change depending on the buyer,” a second person said.

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions remain confidential.

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If the transaction goes through, it will mark Karam’s first external fundraise at a time when several promoter-owned businesses are increasingly turning to private equity investors to accelerate growth, professionalize operations and facilitate succession planning.

The planned fundraise comes amid rising investor interest in profitable manufacturing businesses, supported by the government’s Make-in-India push and efforts to build a diversified and resilient supply chain.

Lighthouse Funds, Multiples, Motilal Oswal, Karam and EY did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Market position

Founded in 1998 by Rajesh Nigam and Hemant Sapra, Lucknow-based Karam manufactures more than 100 products, including personal protective equipment (PPE) such as safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes and a wide range of fall protection equipment. The company serves sectors including healthcare, industrial safety and consumer markets.

Its strong market position is supported by substantial manufacturing capacity, a portfolio of more than 2,600 certified products and a diversified customer base across domestic and international markets.

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The company also has a presence in more than 100 countries, according to a Crisil report published earlier this year.

Karam competes with regional players such as Mallcom and Udyogi, as well as multinational giants including 3M, Ansell and DuPont, according to industry reports.

Financial momentum

This has helped Karam deliver a 21% compound annual growth rate in operating income over the three fiscals through FY25. Operating income is expected to grow by another 5-10% in the near term, supported by healthy demand from both export and domestic markets.

The group also has a strong presence as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier to several safety brands across India and overseas.

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Its operating income rose to 1,062 crore in FY25 from 814 crore a year earlier, driven by volume growth. Net profit, however, declined to 87.1 crore from 106.9 crore in FY24, according to the credit rating report.

In the first four months of FY26, the company reported operating income of 377 crore and is expected to achieve 1,100-1,200 crore for the full year, driven by continued demand from domestic and export markets, Crisil said.

Despite its growth, the business remains exposed to cyclicality in end-user industries. Around 50% of revenue comes from exports, while 15-20% of its raw material requirements are imported, providing a partial hedge against currency fluctuations.

About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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