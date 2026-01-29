What began as a hiring experiment in India may now reshape how a global consulting firm decides who makes the cut. Kearney, one of the world's largest global consulting firms, is overhauling its hiring system to remove any human bias that creeps in during the selection process. Piloted from India, the consulting firm that competes with the likes of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Mckinsey & Co. has taken over a mammoth mapping task plotting the career trajectory of all who had applied to Kearney over the years. The company from their India office will also be among the first consulting firms to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to interview candidates—again an attempt to up its accuracy.