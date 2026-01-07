Kedaara Capital has emerged as the front-runner to acquire a majority stake in Tynor Orthotics, the Mohali-based manufacturer of fracture aids and body braces, three people familiar with the matter said.
PE firm Kedaara Capital emerges front-runner to buy majority stake in Tynor Orthotics
SummaryKedaara Capital is set to acquire a majority stake in Tynor Orthotics at a ₹3,500–4,000 crore valuation, enabling Lighthouse Funds’ exit and funding the company’s next phase of expansion.
