PE firm Kedaara Capital emerges front-runner to buy majority stake in Tynor Orthotics

India’s medical devices sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.4% to $50 billion over the next five years, according to Invest India. The broader med-tech industry, valued at $12 billion in FY24, has benefited from rising incomes, expanding health insurance coverage and growing medical tourism, an EY report said, adding that infrastructure development in tier-2 and tier-3 towns has opened up newer markets.