Kedaara Capital slows investments, tightens underwriting amid valuation mismatch

Financial services remains core focus

In the financial services sector, which Kejriwal characterizes as a leveraged proxy for India’s long-term macroeconomic expansion, Kedaara focuses on underpenetrated verticals. "If you believe in the India long-term macro story, you can't afford not to be in financial services, because it is the best leverage play on India’s growth," Kejriwal said. “Credit and financial products are still underpenetrated, and there is so much more to be done. Within the sector, we have built enough expertise and reputation that if it is a deal we want to do, we don't normally lose it.”