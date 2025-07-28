Kenro Capital eyes up to $40 mn stake in Pine Labs as early backers seek exits
Pine Labs was last valued at $5.05 billion when it raised about $50 million from Vitruvian Partners in 2022. The Kenro Capital deal may come at a slight discount.
Mumbai: Kenro Capital, which specializies in purchasing stakes from existing investors, is evaluating a $30-40 million investment in Pine Labs as the fintech giant’s early backers look to exit in part or in full ahead of its listing later this year, two people familiar with the matter.