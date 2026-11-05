KFC launches themed menu and more as it teams up with Marvel's Doctor Doom for Avengers Doomsday campaign worldwide

Popular American fast food chain KFC is all set to team up with one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) newest villains, Doctor Doom, for a global campaign tied to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday ahead of release.

KFC collaborates with Marvel ahead of Avengers Doomsday Developed by creative agency Mother, the campaign opens with Doctor Doom looking out over a damaged cityscape following an epic battle with the Avengers. Amid the destruction caused by him, one KFC restaurant remains completely unaffected. In the new clip, it is revealed that the fast-food chain creates a burger worthy of the supervillain's name.

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The campaign film is available in 60-second, 30-second and 15-second formats. It marked the launch of KFC's collaboration with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

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Reported to be KFC's most expansive collaboration to date, the partnership will roll out across more than 100 countries ahead of the film's theatrical release this year. Instead of associating itself with one of the film's superheroes, the fast-food brand has opted to build its campaign around its biggest antagonist, Doctor Doom, who plays the key role.

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What will include in KFC x Doctor Doom menu As part of the partnership, KFC has introduced a limited-time Doctor Doom-inspired menu, alongside limited-edition packaging featuring a dark, iron-riveted design and the character's iconic mask. The collaboration will also include exclusive Colonel Sanders Cosplay Collection figurines and in-store activations.

Christophe Poirier, chief concept officer at KFC, said in a statement, as quoted by The Little Black Book, “This is KFC’s most expansive joint venture to date, and we can’t wait to welcome guests into our extension of the MCU. We’re not just teaming up with the most anticipated movie of the decade. We’re leaning into its biggest, baddest character, and delivering a menu worthy of the moment. This isn’t just about chicken – it’s about putting KFC at the heart of a global cultural phenomenon in the most epic way we could.”

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When and where it will be available? The campaign is reported to run across multiple platforms, including video, out-of-home advertising, social media, in-restaurant promotions and packaging across markets worldwide.

Developed by KFC UK&I on behalf of KFC Global, the campaign will launching first in the UK and Ireland on November 9. It will reportedly expand to other selected markets by December, 2026. All campaign activity is scheduled to conclude by January 31, 2027, as per reports. However, the collaboration will not be available in the United States, India or China.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 17.

The ensemble cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.