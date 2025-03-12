Automakers face scrutiny

The scrutiny of EV incentives also marks caution after the government alleged that some electric two-wheeler makers unduly availed subsidies. It tasked the corporate affairs ministry's Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, and Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt Ltd in December 2024, accusing them of fraudulently availing of subsidies worth ₹297 crore under the second leg of its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) or FAME-II scheme. The companies denied wrongdoing.