Kim Kardashian Taps Ex-Apple, Burberry Executive for Private-Equity Firm
- Angela Ahrendts to be senior operating adviser at SKKY Partners
Angela Ahrendts, a former Apple retail head and Burberry chief executive, is joining Kim Kardashian’s private-equity firm.
Ahrendts, who will be a senior operating adviser at SKKY Partners, presided over retail expansion at Apple, where she was one of the few women in the consumer-technology giant’s senior executive ranks at that time. Before that, she was CEO of Burberry, the British luxury designer whose sales more than tripled and share price quadrupled on her watch.
Kardashian, the reality star and entrepreneur who is known to many through appearances on her family’s shows—“The Kardashians" and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians"—started SKKY last summer alongside longtime Carlyle Group consumer head Jay Sammons.
SKKY, which will focus on consumer and media investments, has yet to do its first deal, but Kardashian told The Wall Street Journal that the firm has “narrowed the pool down to brands that [it] really believes have amazing growth potential," adding that she uses some herself.
In her role at SKKY, Ahrendts will focus on identifying and assessing brands, determining the firm’s ability to add value to them and to coach and mentor at the companies in its portfolio.
“There are rare times in life when you meet people whose vision and mission and values are just so aligned to yours and then you feel collectively that you really can do something different," she said.
Aside from working as an adviser to SKKY, Ahrendts sits on the boards of Ralph Lauren, Airbnb and advertising holding company WPP.
Private-equity firms have long used the model of pairing investing professionals with experts in running companies. These experts help firms buy businesses and improve their performance.
Ahrendts is SKKY’s second operating adviser. The first is Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, who joined the firm at its inception.
Since its launch, SKKY has also hired talent from private-equity firms such as Permira, Blackstone and L Catterton. It is in the midst of raising its first fund.
It is one of Kardashian’s many business ventures. The Journal recently reported that she is in talks to buy back the minority stake of her beauty company that she had sold to Coty.
Skims, the undergarment and apparel business she started in 2019, recently completed a funding round valuing it at $4 billion.
