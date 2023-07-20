Kim Kardashian's apparel company, Skims, raises $270 million in funding , is now worth $4 billion2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Apparel company Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, raised $270m in funding, valuing the firm at $4bn. Skims plans to expand its product range and venture into men's clothing, and aims to achieve $750m in sales this year.
Skims, the apparel company co-founded by Kim Kardashian, achieved unicorn status four times over after raising $270 million in a new funding round that values the company at $4 billion. This marks an increase from its $3.2 billion valuation last year.
