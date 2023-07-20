Skims, the apparel company co-founded by Kim Kardashian, achieved unicorn status four times over after raising $270 million in a new funding round that values the company at $4 billion. This marks an increase from its $3.2 billion valuation last year.

Initially known for selling shapewear to help customers fit into body-hugging clothing, Skims has expanded its product line to include loungewear, swimwear, and it plans to venture into men's clothing later this year.

“It has grown quickly, and we’re so proud of that," Kim Kardashian said in an interview. She added, “We’ve had a really good flow of product launches."

The funding round was led by asset manager Wellington Management, with participation from Greenoaks Capital Partners, D1 Capital Partners, and Imaginary Ventures.

Skims' success has been a standout in Kim Kardashian's business empire, which spans various industries, including skin care, fragrances, and even private equity. After the 2021 fundraising round, Kim Kardashian became a billionaire, and she remains the company's largest shareholder alongside co-founder Jens Grede, who also holds a majority stake, reported New York Times.

Also read: Disney+ Hotstar to stream the new season of ‘The Kardashians’

“Skims has maintained unprecedented momentum since the brand’s inception," said co-head of private investments at Wellington, Michael Carmen. He stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with the brand to support it through this pivotal growth stage."

The company's CEO, Jens Grede, highlighted Skims' impressive momentum since its inception, with 11 million people joining wait-lists for the brand's popular items since last year. He revealed that the company is now profitable and is on track to achieve $750 million in sales this year, an increase from $500 million in 2022. The brand's appeal extends globally, with approximately 15 percent of its online customers coming from outside the United States, while nearly 70 percent of its overall customers are millennials or Gen Z-ers, reported New York Times.

Also read: In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian and more at Met Gala 2023

Skims continues to expand its product offerings and plans to open flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York City next year, it faces challenges in managing inventory and competing against companies offering steep discounts amid high inflation and reduced discretionary spending.

“At some point in the future, Skims deserves to be a public company," Grede said on going public as one of the company’s goals.