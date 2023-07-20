The company's CEO, Jens Grede, highlighted Skims' impressive momentum since its inception, with 11 million people joining wait-lists for the brand's popular items since last year. He revealed that the company is now profitable and is on track to achieve $750 million in sales this year, an increase from $500 million in 2022. The brand's appeal extends globally, with approximately 15 percent of its online customers coming from outside the United States, while nearly 70 percent of its overall customers are millennials or Gen Z-ers, reported New York Times.