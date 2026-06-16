KIMS offers 20 mn fresh shares to institutions in a bid to raise ₹1,500 crore

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read16 Jun 2026, 11:21 PM IST
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The company operates 26 multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala,
Summary
KIMS launched a 1,500 crore QIP on Tuesday, offering 19.86 million fresh shares at 755 apiece—a 3% discount to market price. Most of the proceeds will retire debt at the listed entity and three subsidiaries, with listing of new shares expected by 25 June.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS) launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) late on Tuesday to raise up to 1,500 crore (around $158 million) through a primary issuance of shares, according to a term sheet and placement document reviewed by Mint.

The healthcare provider is offering up to 19.86 million new shares, representing 4.73% of its pre-issue outstanding capital. The indicative placement price is set at 755 apiece, a 3.04% discount to the day's closing price of 778.65 on the National Stock Exchange. The price also represents a 2.17% discount to the floor price of 771.73 a share.

Also Read | Dr Agarwal’s vs KIMS: Which healthcare firm is poised for greater growth?

The company will allocate the proceeds for the repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings availed by the parent entity and its subsidiaries.

Of the total amount being raised, 910 crore is meant to clear the debt of the listed entity, while 215 crore will be used for debt clearance in subsidiaries Chalasani Hospitals Pvt., KIMS Hospitals Pvt., and KIMS Hospital Bengaluru Pvt., with the remaining funds allocated to general corporate purposes.

The placement includes a 60-day lock-up agreement for both the company and its promoting shareholders. IIFL Capital and Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd are acting as the book-running lead manager for the QIP.

Pricing for the deal is expected on or around Friday, and listing of the primary shares is likely to happen on or around 25 June.

Currently, promoters hold a 34.11% stake in the company, with public shareholders, including mutual funds and non-institutional investors, making up the remaining 65.89%.

Also Read | Flurry of QIPs an early signal of confidence returning

The company operates 26 multi-speciality and super-speciality hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, with an aggregate bed capacity of 8,624 as of 31 March.

KIMS' capital raise through a QIP comes amid a subdued phase for India’s primary markets, where geopolitical strife and macroeconomic uncertainty have triggered volatility and dampened risk appetite. Pressure on the rupee and sustained foreign investor outflows weighed on initial public offering (IPO) activity, prompting several companies to defer or reassess listing plans amid valuation concerns.

Mint reported on 10 June that India's QIP pipeline was set for heavy activity, with listed firms lining up to raise over 30,000 crore. These included Premier Energies Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank and Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Also Read | Biocon launches QIP to raise ₹4,500 crore

While QIPs may not fully compensate for a weak IPO market, a pickup in fundraising by listed companies is often seen as a sign of improving market conditions. Investors tend to return first to seasoned, listed stocks before extending their risk appetite to new listings, which makes a strong QIP pipeline an early indicator of broader primary market recovery.

About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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