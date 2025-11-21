For Kirin, the Bira story isn't over yet. Next up, a recast of B9
Broadly, Kirin Holdings plans to restructure the management, governance and business strategy to help B9 overcome its current financial crisis and scale the Bira91 brand.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Japan's Kirin Holdings, among the largest shareholder in B9 Beverages, that operates Bira, is holding joint discussions with stakeholders and creditors of the beer-maker to restructure the existing business including the management and business strategy as the company navigates a funding crunch and employee unrest.