Kirloskar Group plans to invest ₹5,000 cr to double revenue by 2030
Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 13 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The Kirloskar Group has seen revenue growth after a decade of stagnation, a period also marked by a protracted battle within the promoter family over the division of assets. To drive growth, the group has been foraying into newer businesses, including real estate.
Mumbai: The Kirloskar Group, led by siblings Atul and Rahul Kirloskar, has set itself a target of doubling the cumulative revenue across companies to $5 billion by 2030 as these firms enter newer businesses and segments.
