Kirloskar Group plans to invest ₹5,000 cr to double revenue by 2030

Meanwhile, the group has also started a real estate business, which will use its vacant land parcels. It has already built its first building of 150,000 square feet in the Kothrud vicinity of Pune—all Kirloskar group companies have moved their headquarters to this building. It is now developing a second building in the same location with 1.5 million square feet of floor space. The project will be ready for leasing out by 2028, said Rahul Kirloskar. “The intention is, over the next five years or so, to develop this business and build it up to scale."