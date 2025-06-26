Kirloskar cos drag Sebi to court—say key disclosure rules are ‘unconstitutional’
Five Kirloskar Group companies have challenged Sebi's disclosure regulations in the Bombay High Court, claiming those to be arbitrary and infringing on contractual principles. This legal battle stems from a family feud over a 2009 settlement affecting management and ownership across the group.
Mumbai: In a dramatic escalation of the long-running Kirloskar family dispute, five listed Kirloskar Group companies have moved the Bombay High Court challenging the constitutional validity of a regulation that mandates disclosure of private agreements by promoters, directors, and other stakeholders.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL),Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd,Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd,Kirloskar Industries Ltd, and GG Dandekar Properties Ltd have individually filed writ petitions challenging regulations laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Mint has seen a copy of the petitions.
The companies said Sebi’s disclosure rules were “manifestly arbitrary", “disproportionate", and “impermissibly retrospective". They argued that the regulator had overstepped its mandate by effectively compelling listed companies to treat third-party agreements—including those they may not have signed or ratified—as binding and material.
The Bombay High Court has sought Sebi’s response and is expected to hear the matter on 20 August. The outcome could have wide-ranging implications for corporate disclosures, particularly for companies with complex ownership or family-led structures.