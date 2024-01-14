Kirloskar Industries files fresh affidavit against Kirloskar Brothers
Kirloskar Industries is controlled by younger brothers Atul and Rahul Kirloskar, while Kirloskar Brothers Ltd is majority owned by Sanjay Kirloskar. Kirloskar Industries owns a 23.91% stake in Kirloskar Brothers, while Atul and Rahul Kirloskar own 0.59% and 0.51%, respectively.
Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) has filed a fresh affidavit before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, disputing statements made by the latter in a recent affidavit regarding a six-year-old case between the factions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message