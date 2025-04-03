Companies
Digital lender Kissht prepares for $225 million IPO, taps ICICI Securities, UBS and Motilal Oswal
Summary
- Kissht previously raised $80 million in funding in 2022, at a valuation of about $344 million, from Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment Agency.
Kissht, an online lending platform, is preparing to tap the capital markets with an initial public offering and has hired investment bankers for the process, two people aware of the development told Mint.
