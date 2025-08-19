Kissht files DRHP for ₹1,000 crore IPO, early investors to partially exit

Digital lending platform Kissht, operated by OnEMI Technology Solutions, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

The IPO will also include an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 8.88 million equity shares by early investors, including Vertex Ventures, Ventureast, Endiya Seed, AION Advisory, and Ammar Sdn Bhd. Vertex Ventures plans to sell 39.4 lakh shares, while Ammar Sdn Bhd will offload 20.89 lakh shares.

Mintreported first in April that Kissht had hired ICICI Securities, UBS Securities India, and Motilal Oswal for its initial public offering process and was planning to launch an IPO.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹750 crore will be infused into Kissht’s NBFC subsidiary, Si Creva, with the remaining ₹250 crore earmarked for general corporate purposes. The company is also considering a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹200 crore, which will reduce the size of the public offer.

Rapid growth Kissht, founded in 2015 by Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, provides small-ticket consumer loans and has grown rapidly through merchant partnerships in electronics, fashion, travel, and other categories. As of March 2025, it had a registered user base of 53.2 million, served over 9 million customers, and had 1.9 million active borrowers.

The company reported operating revenue of ₹1,337 crore in FY25 and a net profit of ₹160 crore, reflecting an 18% decline year over year.

The IPO will be managed byICICI Securities, UBS Securities India, Motilal Oswal,JM Financial, HSBC Securities, Nuvama Wealth, SBI Capital, andCentrum Capital, with KFin Technologies acting as registrar. Kissht is among the first digital lending startups to file its DRHP, signalling growing interest in India’s fintech space.

India's digital lending market, valued at approximately ₹1.2 trillion in 2022, is projected to grow to over ₹28 trillion by 2025, driven by the growing demand for small-ticket loans and increased financial digitization, according to a report by International Journal of Research Publication and Reviews (IJRPR).