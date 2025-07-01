Kissht adds PB Fintech co-founder, AB Fashion CEO to board ahead of IPO
Summary
The fintech startup has also named new bankers to lead its public market listing.
Online lending platform Kissht has appointed Alok Bansal, co-founder of PB Fintech Ltd, and Sangeeta Pendurkar, chief executive of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, as independent directors on its board ahead of its public market listing.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story