KKR acquires Medicover India to expand healthcare footprint in the country

Mumbai: Global private equity firm KKR has acquired Indian hospital operations of Stockholm-based Medicover AB, which provides healthcare and diagnostics services globally, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
The companies did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. The investment in Medicover India reflects KKR’s belief in the long-term potential of India’s healthcare ecosystem.
The development comes as the healthcare segment undergoes a strong wave of consolidation, as standalone and single-region players are increasingly being acquired by regional and national chains. This trend is expected to continue as larger chains move to solidify their presence, particularly in tier-two and tier-three cities, creating an integrated and competitive healthcare landscape, KPMG said in the note.